Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after buying an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,838,000 after buying an additional 148,297 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,401,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after buying an additional 808,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $45.64. 4,524,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

