USDJ (USDJ) Price Tops $1.00

USDJ (USDJ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. USDJ has a market cap of $14.83 million and $6.49 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00220046 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 240.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.00399932 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,068.97 or 1.82142356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

