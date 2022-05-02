Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,681.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $140.76. 5,083,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,108. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.