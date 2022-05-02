Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,382,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 169,898 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $71,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $46.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.17 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.