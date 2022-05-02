Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Increased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $152.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $420.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.65 and a 200-day moving average of $144.34.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.