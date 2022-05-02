Waltonchain Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $25.23 million and $2.80 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000198 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,967,718 coins and its circulating supply is 79,992,506 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

