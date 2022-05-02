WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $424.74 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $424.74 million and approximately $16.68 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,864,167,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,978,924,433 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

