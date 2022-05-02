WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.34-4.38 EPS.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $99.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $106.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average is $94.78.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

