West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $24,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $315.06 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $308.36 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

