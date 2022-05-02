Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 341,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WY opened at $41.22 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

