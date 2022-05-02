WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,638 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund makes up about 1.5% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned about 20.25% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $18,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE opened at $24.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $30.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

