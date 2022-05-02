Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) to report $2.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.47 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $10.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $11.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $68.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,787,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,755. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

