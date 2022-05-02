Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

VIVO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

VIVO traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 253,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $28.72.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 120.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

