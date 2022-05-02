Zacks: Brokerages Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.18. Willdan Group posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $27.43. 23,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $362.24 million, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.23. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 7,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $209,122.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 76.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 229.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

