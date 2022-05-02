Zacks Investment Research Lowers ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Hold

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Shares of ERYP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. 71,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,414. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ( NASDAQ:ERYP Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

