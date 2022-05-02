ZelaaPayAE Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $6,800.52 and approximately $5,801.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007027 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000064 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000759 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

