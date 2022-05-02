ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.

ZI traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $49.20. 5,133,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,232. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 175.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.05.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $6,892,227.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,836,023 shares of company stock valued at $108,714,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 103,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 419,095 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

