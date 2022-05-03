100 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 570.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $196.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,495,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,734,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.97. The firm has a market cap of $570.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

