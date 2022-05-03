10,716 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $199,306,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2,850.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Boeing by 158.1% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $100,540,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA stock traded up $5.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.07. The company had a trading volume of 285,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,879,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.42 and a 200 day moving average of $200.01. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

