11,145 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Purchased by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $19,246,000. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 726,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 173,793 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 675,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 166,927 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $302,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 741,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

