13,679 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.21 million. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,401.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,236 over the last quarter.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.