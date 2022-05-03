1,446 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Bought by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $1,743,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

VMC traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.55 and its 200-day moving average is $189.56.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

