15,400 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,192,736. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $276.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

