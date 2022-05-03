3,248 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Acquired by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. 61,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. Fortive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

