38,969 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

SOFI opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $40,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

