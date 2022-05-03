$602.49 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) will report $602.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $573.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $618.00 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $379.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after buying an additional 193,392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.98. 54,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,088. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.52 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $44.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

