$744.53 Million in Sales Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) will announce sales of $744.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $791.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $696.78 million. CAE posted sales of $706.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CAE by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,202. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

