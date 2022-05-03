$98.96 Million in Sales Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQGet Rating) to post $98.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.46 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $88.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $468.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $465.72 million to $471.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $495.14 million, with estimates ranging from $495.13 million to $495.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 75.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,957. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 33,891 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

