AAON (AAON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect AAON to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AAON to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81. AAON has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in AAON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 19.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AAON by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AAON by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

