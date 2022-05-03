Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,446,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,579. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day moving average of $125.53. The company has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.