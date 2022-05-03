AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.60. 5,594,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,138. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $264.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.