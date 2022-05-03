Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,637. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $276.88 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,964,641. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.