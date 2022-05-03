ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

ACCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $7.15 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $692.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $570,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.