Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ACCD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Accolade from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Accolade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $430.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Accolade by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 861,172 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 737,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,770,000 after purchasing an additional 595,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 670.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 440,200 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

