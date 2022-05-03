ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Decreases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,119 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 2.2% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.35. 1,432,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,312. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.84 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

