ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 67,361 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 67,361 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.8% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,570,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,161. The company has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

