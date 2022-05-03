Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 146.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,558,000 after buying an additional 53,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 69.0% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 155.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $19.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,362.59. 1,059,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,230.05 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,638.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,771.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 597,733 shares of company stock valued at $153,146,891. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

