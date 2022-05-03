Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $7.78 on Tuesday, reaching $145.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,586,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,745. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.13. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total transaction of $1,135,624.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,952,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.73.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

