Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Akamai Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $5.32-5.44 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.28-1.33 EPS.

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.80. 2,328,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,490. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average of $112.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $217,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

