Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 50,765 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 5,277.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 150,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,557. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNY. Barclays lifted their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($115.79) to €112.00 ($117.89) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($101.05) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

