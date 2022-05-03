Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 26,375.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up 3.1% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $5.70 on Tuesday, reaching $197.12. 920,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 147.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Mizuho dropped their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

