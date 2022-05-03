Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Trading Down 5.2%

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.57. 12,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 191,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $30,030.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,875.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,872 shares of company stock worth $61,139 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

