Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Update

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,500 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 525,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Almaden Minerals in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 5,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

