AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,150 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Separately, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 50,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DOCT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,414 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52.

