Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -($0.61-0.58) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $159-162 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.52 million.Alteryx also updated its FY22 guidance to -($0.56-0.46) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.21.

Shares of AYX traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $64.85. 936,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,956. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.24. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $90.57.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

