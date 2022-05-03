Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $15.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Pivotal Research from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATUS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Altice USA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.58.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $9.51 on Friday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 85.33%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,725 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,822,000 after acquiring an additional 774,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,058 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 50.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 6.7% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,194,000 after acquiring an additional 421,024 shares during the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

