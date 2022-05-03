Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

ALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Altimmune alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 172.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 24.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.68. 36,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,000. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $202.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.15. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. The company had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altimmune (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.