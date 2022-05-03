Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.89

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.89 and last traded at $29.89, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Amada had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $662.31 million during the quarter.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

