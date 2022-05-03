Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $3,750.00 at Robert W. Baird

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $4,100.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,811.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,490.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,046.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,219.73. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,367.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amazon.com’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by ($16.89). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 49.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

