American Equity Investment Life (AEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,392,000 after buying an additional 323,823 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 804,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,326,000 after buying an additional 109,898 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 84,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 241,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

